🏥 Maple Grove MN Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Hands-On Roles

Maple Grove’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options if you like direct patient (or pet!) care. Here are a few local roles that stand out this week.

Employer: VCA Animal Hospitals – Animal Wellness Center of Maple Grove

VCA Animal Hospitals – Animal Wellness Center of Maple Grove Location: Maple Grove, MN

Type: Full-time (4x10s, occasional Saturday; no overnights, no Sundays)

(4x10s, occasional Saturday; no overnights, no Sundays) Pay: $25–$29/hour (based on experience and skills)

Work at a Fear Free Certified, AAHA-accredited clinic where techs do real medical work—anesthesia, dentals, diagnostics, client education—not just restraint. Strong benefits, CE support, mental health resources, and big pet care discounts make this a great long-term spot for licensed techs and new grads.

Employer: VCA Animal Hospitals – Animal Wellness Center of Maple Grove

VCA Animal Hospitals – Animal Wellness Center of Maple Grove Location: Maple Grove, MN

Type: Full-time (no overnights, no Sundays)

(no overnights, no Sundays) Pay: $27–$33/hour (based on experience and leadership background)

Step into leadership at the same Fear Free, AAHA-accredited hospital and guide a team that’s set up to succeed. You’ll coach techs, manage schedules and workflows, stay hands-on with patient care, and get strong leadership training, CE, and a full benefits package.

Employer: Permanent Choice Hair Removal Clinics

Location: Maple Grove, MN

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $20.00–$48.50/hour

Use your esthetician license and waxing skills to move into laser hair removal and electrolysis—training provided if you’re new to devices. This role mixes hands-on treatments, client education, and light admin, with a flexible schedule, health insurance, 401(k) with match, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.