🏗️ Maple Grove Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Maple Grove’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in medical devices and infrastructure. If you’ve got hands-on technical skills, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Location: Maple Grove, MN (hybrid, 3 days in office per week)

(hybrid, per week) Salary: $71,500 – $135,800/year

Type: Full-time, exempt

Work on polymer components for medical devices as part of a global sourcing team. Great fit if you have 2+ years in manufacturing, experience with polymers (molding, extrusion, processing), and want to partner closely with R&D, Quality, and suppliers while staying mostly local (up to 10% travel).

Employer: AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC)

Location: Maple Grove, MN or Woodbury, MN (field-based)

(field-based) Salary: $65,600 – $92,400/year

Type: Full-time

Lead SCADA, PLC, HMI, and telemetry work for water and industrial facilities. Ideal if you have 5+ years with controls and networking, like field work and travel, and want strong benefits including employee ownership and 100% company-paid family health insurance.

Employer: Integrated Resources, Inc (IRI)

Location: Maple Grove, MN 55311 (hybrid, on-site Tue–Thu )

(hybrid, ) Pay: $50 – $55.98/hour (W2)

Type: 12-month contract, full-time, W2

Support CAPA remediation for contract-manufactured finished medical devices, focusing on PFMEAs, process/inspection validation, and change management. Best for engineers with 2–5 years in manufacturing, strong validation and quality systems experience, and the ability to travel up to 15%.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on what’s flexible.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.