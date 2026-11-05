📣 Maple Grove, MN Sales Jobs with Multiple High-Earning Roles

Maple Grove’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid base pay and real commission upside. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: PHS WEST

PHS WEST Location: Maple Grove, MN (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $27–$31/hour (about $56K–$64K/year, 40 hrs/week)

Support a fast-growing manufacturing sales team by handling quotes, orders, and customer questions. Good fit if you’re organized, like working with data and people, and want strong benefits plus some work-from-home flexibility.

Employer: MN Home Solutions, Inc / Sells It Inc. / MPLS Auto Parts

Location: Maple Grove / Dayton, MN (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $50,000–$100,000/year (base + commission; paid training at $20/hour)

Sell used and recycled auto parts to shops, dealers, and walk-in customers. Great if you know car parts, like commission-based pay, and want growth, paid training, and weekday hours with some Saturdays.

Employer: LGI Homes

Location: Maple Grove, MN / Minneapolis area

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base $90,000 with total compensation $126,270–$209,770+ (uncapped)

Lead a team of New Home Sales Consultants and drive sales for a homebuilding community. Ideal if you’re a high-performing sales leader who enjoys coaching, weekend work is okay, and you want big earning potential plus benefits like 401(k) match and stock purchase plan.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re already in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.