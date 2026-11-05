🚚 Maple Grove, MN Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple $75K–$90K+ Roles

Maple Grove’s logistics and manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially around medical devices and tech. If you’ve got planning, buying, or brokerage skills, there are some solid full-time roles open.

Employer: Nextern

Nextern Location: Maple Grove, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $93,000

You’ll own the master production schedule for multiple medical device programs, turning client demand into a clear, realistic build plan. Great fit if you know ERP/MRP, capacity planning, and want a role that touches manufacturing, procurement, quality, and program management. Strong benefits, wellness perks, and even Taco Thursdays.

Employer: Fuze Logistics Services USA INC

Location: Maple Grove, MN (in-office)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Hybrid role between account management and freight brokerage: build relationships with carriers and customers, book loads, schedule appointments, and keep shipments on time. Comes with 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, and room to grow in a fast-moving 3PL environment.

Employer: Celestica

Location: Maple Grove, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $90,000 annually

Mix of buyer + planner work: manage suppliers, validate BOM costs, run MRP-driven purchases, and keep materials flowing for one or more product lines. Ideal if you’re strong in Excel and ERP, like working with data, and want to be close to high-tech, electronics, and AI/data center supply chains.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—hiring managers often flex for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.