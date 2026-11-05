🏥 Maple Grove, MN Healthcare Hiring Now – Several Roles Open

Maple Grove’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to specialty care. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for a change or a fresh start.

Employer: BioLife Plasma Services (Takeda)

BioLife Plasma Services (Takeda) Location: Maple Grove, MN

Maple Grove, MN Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00/hour starting

Short 4–6 hour shifts, 3+ days per week, great if you need flexible hours or extra income. You’ll screen donors, draw plasma, and handle basic vitals in a fast-paced but supportive plasma center with solid benefits and growth paths.

Employer: Ivy Health

Ivy Health Location: Maple Grove, MN

Maple Grove, MN Type: Full-time

Pay: $72,665 – $108,997/year

Outpatient pediatric role working with kids from birth to 21 in a 1:1 therapy setting. Offers multi-disciplinary teamwork, mentorship, CEU support, strong benefits, and tools to cut documentation time so you can focus on patients.

Employer: HealthPartners / Park Nicollet

HealthPartners / Park Nicollet Location: Maple Grove, MN

Maple Grove, MN Type: Likely Full-time (day hours)

Likely (day hours) Schedule: Day hours Mon–Fri, occasional weekends

Lead an urgent care team and supervise RNs, LPNs, MAs, EMTs, and assistants. Good fit if you have RN leadership experience and want mostly daytime hours plus a full benefits package.

Employer: Maple Grove Pet Hospital

Location: Maple Grove, MN

Maple Grove, MN Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour, 34–40 hours/week

Hands-on role in a growing small animal clinic, helping with exams, lab work, surgery prep, and some front desk tasks. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, CE credits, tuition reimbursement, and more.

Employer: Medlinkhealth Anesthesia

Medlinkhealth Anesthesia Location: Maple Grove, MN

Maple Grove, MN Type: Per diem / Other

Advanced RRT role focused on life support, codes, and complex pulmonary care, including Level III NICU. Requires AS in Respiratory Therapy, MN license, NBRC, BLS, ACLS, NRP, PALS, and 2+ years Level III NICU RRT experience.

Employer: HealthPartners / Park Nicollet

HealthPartners / Park Nicollet Location: Maple Grove + other metro sites

Maple Grove + other metro sites Type: Likely 0.6 FTE or greater , day shift

Likely , day shift Schedule: Day hours, no weekends or holidays, float between infusion sites

Senior tech role focused on IV sterile compounding and hazardous drug prep for infusion and oncology. Great for experienced techs who like variety, with competitive benefits and weekday-only hours.

Employer: Park Nicollet Health Services (HealthPartners)

Park Nicollet Health Services (HealthPartners) Location: Maple Grove, MN

Maple Grove, MN Type: Full-time

Perform diagnostic MRI exams in a team-focused radiology department. Requires ARRT (or similar imaging certification) with MRI registry within 12 months and BLS; you’ll work with advanced imaging systems and help train others.

Employer: PrairieCare

PrairieCare Location: Maple Grove, MN

Maple Grove, MN Type: Full-time

Pay: $38 – $51/hour, based on experience and education

RN role in an adolescent residential mental health program, blending medical care with therapeutic support. Mix of 12-hour shifts (weekday and weekend options), strong benefits, and a chance to build deep relationships with patients and families.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.