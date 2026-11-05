🍽️ Multiple Maple Grove Hospitality Jobs, $15–$60K+

Maple Grove’s hospitality scene is busy right now, with hotels and restaurants adding staff for all kinds of shifts. If you like fast-paced work and helping guests, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Location: Maple Grove, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $15.00/hr, potential up to +$1.50/hr in your first year

Entry-level kitchen role where you cook chicken fingers, keep food quality high, and move fast in a fun, music-on environment. No experience needed, paid training, weekly pay, flexible scheduling, and perks like no-cost therapy, 401(k) with match, and PTO for eligible crew.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Location: Maple Grove, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $15.00/hr, potential up to +$1.50/hr in your first year

Front- and back-of-house role where you may take orders, run the drive-thru, clean, or help in the kitchen. Great for first-time restaurant workers with no experience required, plus paid training, weekly pay, flexible schedules, and the same strong benefits as other Cane’s crew roles.

Employer: TPI Hospitality (Holiday Inn Maple Grove)

(Holiday Inn Maple Grove) Location: Maple Grove, MN

Type: Full-time , open availability, weekends & holidays required

, open availability, Salary: $50,000–$60,000/year

Lead the front desk team at the Holiday Inn, handling check-ins/check-outs, reservations, and staff scheduling while working closely with the General Manager. Requires hotel experience and offers benefits like medical/dental, 401(k) with match, PTO & holiday pay, and employee discounts.

Employer: TPI Hospitality (Staybridge Suites Maple Grove)

(Staybridge Suites Maple Grove) Location: Maple Grove, MN

Type: Part-time , weekends required

, Pay: $15–$18/hr

Behind-the-scenes role keeping hotel linens clean by washing, drying, folding, and organizing laundry. Good fit if you like physical work and a steady routine, with access to medical/dental, 401(k) with match, PTO & holiday pay, and employee discounts for eligible team members.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.