🎓 Maple Grove education jobs with multiple classroom roles

Maple Grove has some solid options right now if you love working with kids. These roles are all about helping children grow while you build your own career in education.

Employer: Tutor Time Childcare (Learning Care Group)

Tutor Time Childcare (Learning Care Group) Location: Maple Grove, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.19 – $19.94/hour

Support school-age kids in a fun, active classroom where you help with learning, play, and daily routines. This role stands out for its 50% childcare discount, flexible Monday–Friday schedule (no nights or weekends), health benefits options, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement/credential support to grow your teaching career.

Employer: Tutor Time

Tutor Time Location: Maple Grove, MN

Type: Part-time (opening shift)

Pay: $19.19 – $19.94/hour

Help open the center and start the day with young learners, keeping the classroom safe, clean, and engaging. Good fit if you’re energetic, love being hands-on with kids, and want weekday-only hours, education assistance, and access to health benefits and 401(k) match (for eligible employees).

Employer: Endeavor Schools – Step by Step Montessori Maple Grove

Location: Maple Grove, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting from $16.50/hour

Support teachers and students in a Montessori classroom, helping with daily activities, safety, and a calm, positive learning space. This is a nice entry point if you’re new to schools, with career development programs, childcare tuition discounts, and chances to advance across 100+ schools nationwide.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.