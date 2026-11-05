💻 Maple Grove MN Tech Roles with Multiple Openings

Maple Grove’s tech scene is busy right now, especially around healthcare and enterprise software. If you’re in IT or software engineering, there are some strong options here, from co-ops to senior leadership.

Employer: Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Location: Maple Grove, MN (hybrid, 3–4 days in office)

(hybrid, 3–4 days in office) Type: Co-op (Jan 11–Aug 6 or Aug 13, 2027)

Co-op (Jan 11–Aug 6 or Aug 13, 2027) Salary range: $43,368 – $73,736

Hands-on software work on Class II & III medical devices in the Urology division. Great fit if you’re a current student (graduating Fall 2027–Spring 2030) who wants real-world experience across the full software lifecycle in a regulated, high-impact healthcare setting.

Employer: 1Point System LLC (supporting ProAg)

(supporting ProAg) Location: Maple Grove, MN (onsite Mon–Thu, Friday WFH )

(onsite Mon–Thu, ) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Senior, hands-on role leading React + TypeScript front end and .NET 8 / .NET Core back end for core insurance platforms. Ideal if you love owning architecture, mentoring devs, and driving modernization on a business-critical system.

Employer: Abbott (Electrophysiology Medical Device division)

(Electrophysiology Medical Device division) Location: Maple Grove, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Base pay range: $86,700 – $173,300

Lead enterprise data architecture for a global healthcare leader, focusing on Microsoft Fabric, Azure, and Power BI. Good match if you have 5+ years in data architecture/engineering and want to own data strategy, governance, and platform modernization in a medical device environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.