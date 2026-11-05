🏥 Multiple Healthcare Openings in Many, LA with $98K+ Pay

Healthcare hiring in Many, LA is strong right now, with options from home health to urgent care to retail pharmacy. If you’re licensed and want steady shifts close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Elara Caring

Elara Caring Location: Many, LA (home health, travel between patient homes)

(home health, travel between patient homes) Type: Part-time / PRN

Salary: Not listed

Work one-on-one with patients in their homes, doing assessments, skilled nursing care, and patient/family teaching. Good fit if you’re an RN who wants flexible PRN hours plus big-system perks like medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, tuition help, PTO, and mileage or fleet vehicle (benefits vary by status).

Employer: Walmart

Location: 25800 Highway 171, Many, LA 71449

Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,000 – $172,000/year (for 40 hrs/week; prorated for fewer hours)

Lead patient care in a busy community pharmacy, from filling and checking scripts to counseling patients and giving immunizations. Comes with a $15,000 sign-on, performance bonuses, and a strong benefits package (health, 401(k), stock purchase, paid education, PTO, and more).

Employer: SouthStar Urgent Care (Community Care Partners)

SouthStar Urgent Care (Community Care Partners) Location: Many, LA

Type: Part-time / PRN

Salary: Not listed (competitive with productivity bonus)

See patients of all ages in a walk-in urgent care setting, handling non-emergency but urgent issues. Ideal if you’re an NP or PA who likes fast-paced work, wants malpractice covered, 401(k), and bonus potential, and can pick up PRN shifts.

If something here fits your license and lifestyle, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good healthcare roles in small towns go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.