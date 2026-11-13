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📅 Manvel Library December events, hours, and job resources
📅 Manvel Library December Events, Hours, and Job Help
The Manvel Branch Library (20514B Hwy 6, Manvel, TX 77578) has a full schedule of December programs for all ages, plus updated hours and online job resources.
Age groups for programs
- Movers & Shakers: ages 1–3
- Preschool Storytime: ages 3–5
- Kids: ages 6–11
- Teen: ages 12–18
- Adult: ages 19+
- General Interest: all ages
Regular weekly children’s programs
Preschool Storytime (ages 3–5): Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m.
Stories, songs, rhymes, and a craft. December themes include “Polar Bear,” “Snow,” “Cookies,” “Santa,” and “Family.”
Movers & Shakers (ages 1–3): Thursdays at 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., and Saturdays at 11 a.m.
Dancing, songs, and fun props. Extra toddler sessions are listed on multiple weekdays at 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Kids (ages 6–11)
- Pokémon Club: second Thursday of the month at 4 p.m.
Open to both new and longtime Pokémon fans.
Teens (ages 12–18)
- Teen Advisory Board: Friday, December 11 at 4 p.m.
For teens who want volunteer hours, to meet other teens, and to help support the library.
- Pixel Ornaments: Tuesday, December 22 at 2 p.m.
Make pixel-style ornaments using Perler Beads.
General Interest (all ages)
- Cocoa & Craft: Friday, December 18 at 2 p.m.
Holiday craft plus a free warm cup of cocoa.
Adults (19 and older)
- Romantasy Readers Book Club: third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.
December book: “Fireborne” by Rosaria Munda.
- O.W.L.S. Book Club: third Wednesday of the month at 11 a.m.
December book: “Poems: Helen of Troy, 1993” by Maria Zoccola.
Hours, closures, and curbside
- Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
- Tue & Thu: 10 a.m.–8 p.m.
- Sunday: closed
- Curbside service: 12 p.m.–5 p.m.
The calendar notes closures on several late-December days, including December 25, and one date when the branch closes early at 6 p.m.
Job search and “adulting” help Brazoria County Library System highlights that “BCLS Can... Help You With Adulting.”
Through the BCLS Job Search & Job Skills page (mybcls.org/214/Job-Search-Job-Skills), adults can use:
- LearnFree for basic skills, and
- EBSCO Learning: Job & Career Accelerator for job search and career skills support.
More Info: https://mybcls.org/DocumentCenter/View/3457
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.