📅 Manvel Library December Events, Hours, and Job Help

The Manvel Branch Library (20514B Hwy 6, Manvel, TX 77578) has a full schedule of December programs for all ages, plus updated hours and online job resources.

Age groups for programs

Movers & Shakers: ages 1–3

ages Preschool Storytime: ages 3–5

ages Kids: ages 6–11

ages Teen: ages 12–18

ages Adult: ages 19+

ages General Interest: all ages

Regular weekly children’s programs

Preschool Storytime (ages 3–5): Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m.

Stories, songs, rhymes, and a craft. December themes include “Polar Bear,” “Snow,” “Cookies,” “Santa,” and “Family.”

Movers & Shakers (ages 1–3): Thursdays at 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., and Saturdays at 11 a.m.

Dancing, songs, and fun props. Extra toddler sessions are listed on multiple weekdays at 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.

Kids (ages 6–11)

Pokémon Club: second Thursday of the month at 4 p.m.

Open to both new and longtime Pokémon fans.

Teens (ages 12–18)

Teen Advisory Board: Friday, December 11 at 4 p.m.

For teens who want volunteer hours, to meet other teens, and to help support the library.

For teens who want volunteer hours, to meet other teens, and to help support the library. Pixel Ornaments: Tuesday, December 22 at 2 p.m.

Make pixel-style ornaments using Perler Beads.

General Interest (all ages)

Cocoa & Craft: Friday, December 18 at 2 p.m.

Holiday craft plus a free warm cup of cocoa.

Adults (19 and older)

Romantasy Readers Book Club: third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.

December book: “Fireborne” by Rosaria Munda .

third of the month at December book: . O.W.L.S. Book Club: third Wednesday of the month at 11 a.m.

December book: “Poems: Helen of Troy, 1993” by Maria Zoccola.

Hours, closures, and curbside

Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Tue & Thu: 10 a.m.–8 p.m.

Sunday: closed

closed Curbside service: 12 p.m.–5 p.m.

The calendar notes closures on several late-December days, including December 25, and one date when the branch closes early at 6 p.m.

Job search and “adulting” help Brazoria County Library System highlights that “BCLS Can... Help You With Adulting.”

Through the BCLS Job Search & Job Skills page (mybcls.org/214/Job-Search-Job-Skills), adults can use: