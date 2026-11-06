🏭 Mantua Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings & Growth

Manufacturing in Mantua, OH is busy right now, especially in packaging. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Compass Packaging

Compass Packaging Location: Mantua, OH (on-site)

Mantua, OH (on-site) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $45,000 per year

Lead the 3rd shift on the production floor, keep machines running smoothly, and make sure safety and quality standards are met. This role is great if you have corrugated box manufacturing experience and want to step into or grow in a leadership position with solid benefits (401k match, health, dental, vision, PTO).

Employer: Compass Packaging

Compass Packaging Location: Mantua, OH (on-site)

Mantua, OH (on-site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 per hour

Help run production on day shift by setting up materials, doing quality checks, and learning machine operation. Good fit if you’re reliable, can read a tape measure, have basic math skills, and want advancement opportunities, bonuses, and strong benefits from a local manufacturer.

Employer: Compass Packaging

Compass Packaging Location: Mantua, OH (on-site)

Mantua, OH (on-site) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $17.00 per hour

Work overnights helping set up, run, and maintain machines while keeping a close eye on quality and safety. This is a good role if you have a high school diploma/GED, some mechanical or manufacturing experience, and want to train up from assistant to full machine operator with benefits and a 401k match.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often have similar roles open or coming soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.