Healthcare offices around Mantua Township / Sewell, NJ are busy and hiring. If you like helping patients and keeping things organized, these front-desk roles are worth a look.

Employer: Cooper Norcross Health

Cooper Norcross Health Location: Sewell, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support patients and care teams for programs like Population Health at Home and Remote Patient Monitoring. You’ll handle phones, scheduling, check-in/check-out, MyChart help, and device orders. High school diploma required; 1+ year medical registration or billing experience preferred.

Employer: Jefferson Health

Location: 1A Regulus Drive, Sewell, NJ

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: $17.00–$21.89/hour (based on experience)

Front-desk role in a cardiology practice, focused on check-in/check-out, EPIC scheduling, insurance verification, and pre-authorizations. Monday–Friday day hours, with strong benefits from a large, nationally ranked health system.

Employer: Thomas Jefferson University & Jefferson Health

Location: 400 Medical Center Drive, Sewell, NJ (may travel to Stratford, Deptford, Cherry Hill)

(may travel to Stratford, Deptford, Cherry Hill) Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: $17.00–$21.89/hour (based on experience)

OB/GYN office role doing EPIC scheduling, check-in/check-out, and insurance/pre-auth work. Monday–Friday, mostly day shift with one evening per week, plus access to Jefferson’s full benefits and tuition discounts.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.