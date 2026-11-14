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Mantua Township
🏥 Mantua Township, NJ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
2 days ago
Healthcare hiring is strong around Mantua Township, especially in nearby Sewell. If you’re in nursing, pharmacy, or medical support, there are several solid options right now.
Clinical Associate, RN – Adult Nursing (Home Health)
- Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care
- Location: Sewell, NJ (Washington Township office)
- Salary: $90,000/year
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days
- Why it’s worth a look: Mix of office and field work, supporting adult home-care clients across South Jersey. Strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition reimbursement) and a clear path to clinical leadership for RNs who like mentoring and quality-focused work.
Practice LPN – Part Time
- Employer: Cooper Norcross Health
- Location: Sewell, NJ
- Salary: $25.00–$42.50/hour
- Type: Part-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on outpatient nursing under physician/RN supervision, with a mix of clinical care and some admin. Good fit if you have 2+ years medical/surgical or occupational health experience and want a big, stable health system with strong reputation and resources.
Medical Assistant – Endocrine
- Employer: Jefferson Health
- Location: Sewell, NJ (354 Hurffville-Cross Keys Rd)
- Salary: $18.29–$26.06/hour
- Type: Full-time, day shift
- Why it’s worth a look: Clinic-based role in an endocrine practice, doing vitals, EKGs, injections, phlebotomy, and patient flow. Great if you’re a NJ-trained MA looking for steady hours, big-system benefits, and a chance to build skills in a specialty.
Pharmacist – Sign-On Bonus Available
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Sewell, NJ
- Salary: $60.90–$82.30/hour
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Community pharmacy role with sign-on bonus, flexible scheduling, and a wide benefits package (health, 401(k) match, family-forming support, tuition perks). Good match if you’re a licensed immunizing pharmacist who likes patient-facing work and clear growth paths.
If something here fits your license and schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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