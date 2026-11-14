Healthcare hiring is strong around Mantua Township, especially in nearby Sewell. If you’re in nursing, pharmacy, or medical support, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

BAYADA Home Health Care Location: Sewell, NJ (Washington Township office)

Salary: $90,000/year

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days

Why it’s worth a look: Mix of office and field work, supporting adult home-care clients across South Jersey. Strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition reimbursement) and a clear path to clinical leadership for RNs who like mentoring and quality-focused work.

Employer: Cooper Norcross Health

Cooper Norcross Health Location: Sewell, NJ

Salary: $25.00–$42.50/hour

Type: Part-time

Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on outpatient nursing under physician/RN supervision, with a mix of clinical care and some admin. Good fit if you have 2+ years medical/surgical or occupational health experience and want a big, stable health system with strong reputation and resources.

Employer: Jefferson Health

Jefferson Health Location: Sewell, NJ (354 Hurffville-Cross Keys Rd)

Salary: $18.29–$26.06/hour

Type: Full-time, day shift

Why it’s worth a look: Clinic-based role in an endocrine practice, doing vitals, EKGs, injections, phlebotomy, and patient flow. Great if you’re a NJ-trained MA looking for steady hours, big-system benefits, and a chance to build skills in a specialty.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Sewell, NJ

Salary: $60.90–$82.30/hour

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Community pharmacy role with sign-on bonus, flexible scheduling, and a wide benefits package (health, 401(k) match, family-forming support, tuition perks). Good match if you’re a licensed immunizing pharmacist who likes patient-facing work and clear growth paths.

If something here fits your license and schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.