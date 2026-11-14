Looking for a calm, loving cat to share your home in Sewell, NJ? These sweet kitties from Rescue Kitty are already fixed, vaccinated, and so ready to be loved.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair tabby

Domestic Shorthair tabby Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Rescue Kitty

Phone: (856) 244-1475

Meeko is a gentle, mellow little guy who calls to you with soft chirps. He’s a docile tabby kitten who loves cuddles and being petted while he snuggles close. All cats from Rescue Kitty are vaccinated and neutered before adoption.

👉 Meet Meeko and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair tabby

Domestic Shorthair tabby Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Rescue Kitty

Phone: (856) 244-1475

Lily is a sweet, calm kitten who loves to stretch out on your lap while you relax or binge-watch TV. She enjoys gentle pets and quiet time with her person. All cats from Rescue Kitty are vaccinated and spayed before adoption.

👉 Meet Lily and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior (about 14½ years)

(about 14½ years) Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Rescue Kitty

Phone: (856) 244-1475

Sassy is a brave senior girl who was left behind when her owners moved, and a kind neighbor took her in. Her foster calls her “the sweetest thing” — she adores head, chin, and belly rubs and will give you gentle head butts if you stop too soon. She’s friendly with visitors, vocal when you come to see her, and has a big, happy purr when you pet her.

👉 Meet Sassy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Sewell, NJ, consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. You can also call Rescue Kitty at (856) 244-1475 to ask about current availability and the next steps to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.