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🛒 Mantua Township NJ Retail Jobs – Multiple Roles With $22–$34/hr+
Mantua Township and nearby Sewell have a few solid customer-facing roles open right now, especially if you like pets or beauty work.
Assistant Manager – Pet Care Center (Full-Time)
- Employer: Petco
- Location: Sewell, NJ (Pet Care Center)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $22.00 – $34.90 per hour
Lead the team at a busy pet store, support the General Manager, and help pets and their people every day. This role is great if you have 2+ years of retail leadership, love animals, and want steady hours with room to grow.
Assistant Manager – Pet Care Center (Part-Time / In-Store)
- Employer: Petco
- Location: 141 Tuckahoe Road Ste 130, Sewell, NJ 08080
- Type: Part-time, In-store, Not remote
- Salary: $22.00 – $34.90 per hour
Same core duties as the full-time role—coaching the team, caring for animals, and keeping the store running smoothly—but with a more flexible schedule. Good fit if you want leadership experience without full-time hours.
Hair Stylist – Non-Surgical Hair Replacement (Part-Time)
- Employer: Hair By Dezign
- Location: Sewell, NJ
- Type: Part-time, in-person
- Pay: From $23.00 per hour + tips
Work in a non-surgical hair replacement salon that’s been around for 20+ years, with mostly weekday daytime hours and very flexible scheduling. Perfect if you already have a NJ Cosmetology License and experience in non-surgical hair replacement, and want extra hours on the side.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back—roles like these often lead to more openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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