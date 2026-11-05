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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Sewell, NJ
Looking for a loving dog to join your family in the Sewell area? These pups from Peyton's Place Animal Rescue are waiting for a safe, patient home to call their own.
Constance
- Breed: Bichon Frise mix
- Age: About 4–5 years (adult)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Soft white and cream
- Weight: About 12 lbs (petite)
- Fostered in: Turnersville, NJ
- Adoption fee: $513
- Shelter: Peyton's Place Animal Rescue
Constance is a sweet, shy Bichon girl who came from a breeding situation, so the big world is still new and a bit scary. Under that shyness is a gentle, loving dog who is blossoming more every day. Once she trusts you, she is pure devotion and a world‑class lap partner, happiest when she’s being held or curled up next to you while you relax.
She’ll do best with a patient, calm home that will give her time to feel safe and continue to build her confidence.
👉 Meet Constance and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Twix
- Breed: Miniature Poodle
- Age: 1.5 years (young)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Fostered in: Tinton Falls, NJ
- Adoption fee: $713
- Shelter: Peyton's Place Animal Rescue
Twix is a young mini poodle who was surrendered by his former owners. He came into rescue terrified and likely experienced abuse in his past, but he has made huge strides in his foster home and is learning that people can be kind.
- Goes potty outside and will also use a wee‑wee pad
- Loves other dogs and would be happiest with a doggie companion
- Can walk on a leash, but due to his high anxiety, a fenced yard is best
Twix needs a patient, understanding family who will move at his pace and help him continue to heal and trust.
👉 Meet Twix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gelato
- Breed: Yorkshire Terrier
- Age: About 5 years (adult)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Weight: About 7 lbs
- Adoption fee: $513
- Shelter: Peyton's Place Animal Rescue
Gelato (nicknamed Bronnie) is a tiny, gentle Yorkie mama who has now retired from having puppies. She came into rescue as a former breeding mom, then surprised everyone when it turned out she was still expecting. She safely had her pups in foster care and is now ready for a forever home of her own.
She’s described as sweet and gentle, and at only about 7 lbs, she’s a perfect little companion for someone who wants a small, loving friend.
👉 Meet Gelato and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tilly
- Breed: French Bulldog
- Age: 3 years (young)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with Tan
- Fostered in: Sewell, NJ
- Adoption fee: $563
- Shelter: Peyton's Place Animal Rescue
Tilly is an adorable 3‑year‑old Frenchie and a total love bug. Her favorite thing in the world is to snuggle up and be close to her person.
- Good with other dogs, but would be thrilled to be the center of your world
- Would thrive in a home where someone is around most of the time, since being with her person makes her happiest
If you’re home a lot and want a devoted, cuddly sidekick, Tilly could be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Tilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Sewell, NJ or the surrounding towns, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Share this with friends and neighbors so they can see these adoptable pups too, and contact Peyton's Place Animal Rescue through the Adoptapet links above with any questions.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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