🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Sewell, NJ

Looking for a loving dog to join your family in the Sewell area? These pups from Peyton's Place Animal Rescue are waiting for a safe, patient home to call their own.

Breed: Bichon Frise mix

Bichon Frise mix Age: About 4–5 years (adult)

About 4–5 years (adult) Gender: Female

Female Color: Soft white and cream

Soft white and cream Weight: About 12 lbs (petite)

About 12 lbs (petite) Fostered in: Turnersville, NJ

Turnersville, NJ Adoption fee: $513

Shelter: Peyton's Place Animal Rescue

Constance is a sweet, shy Bichon girl who came from a breeding situation, so the big world is still new and a bit scary. Under that shyness is a gentle, loving dog who is blossoming more every day. Once she trusts you, she is pure devotion and a world‑class lap partner, happiest when she’s being held or curled up next to you while you relax.

She’ll do best with a patient, calm home that will give her time to feel safe and continue to build her confidence.

👉 Meet Constance and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Miniature Poodle

Miniature Poodle Age: 1.5 years (young)

1.5 years (young) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Fostered in: Tinton Falls, NJ

Tinton Falls, NJ Adoption fee: $713

Shelter: Peyton's Place Animal Rescue

Twix is a young mini poodle who was surrendered by his former owners. He came into rescue terrified and likely experienced abuse in his past, but he has made huge strides in his foster home and is learning that people can be kind.

Goes potty outside and will also use a wee‑wee pad

and will also use a Loves other dogs and would be happiest with a doggie companion

and would be happiest with a Can walk on a leash, but due to his high anxiety, a fenced yard is best

Twix needs a patient, understanding family who will move at his pace and help him continue to heal and trust.

👉 Meet Twix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkshire Terrier

Yorkshire Terrier Age: About 5 years (adult)

About 5 years (adult) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Weight: About 7 lbs

About 7 lbs Adoption fee: $513

Shelter: Peyton's Place Animal Rescue

Gelato (nicknamed Bronnie) is a tiny, gentle Yorkie mama who has now retired from having puppies. She came into rescue as a former breeding mom, then surprised everyone when it turned out she was still expecting. She safely had her pups in foster care and is now ready for a forever home of her own.

She’s described as sweet and gentle, and at only about 7 lbs, she’s a perfect little companion for someone who wants a small, loving friend.

👉 Meet Gelato and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: French Bulldog

French Bulldog Age: 3 years (young)

3 years (young) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with Tan

Brown/Chocolate with Tan Fostered in: Sewell, NJ

Sewell, NJ Adoption fee: $563

Shelter: Peyton's Place Animal Rescue

Tilly is an adorable 3‑year‑old Frenchie and a total love bug. Her favorite thing in the world is to snuggle up and be close to her person.

Good with other dogs , but would be thrilled to be the center of your world

, but would be thrilled to be the Would thrive in a home where someone is around most of the time, since being with her person makes her happiest

If you’re home a lot and want a devoted, cuddly sidekick, Tilly could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Tilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Sewell, NJ or the surrounding towns, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Share this with friends and neighbors so they can see these adoptable pups too, and contact Peyton's Place Animal Rescue through the Adoptapet links above with any questions.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.