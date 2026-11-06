⚠️ Bulk pickup tomorrow, put items at curb tonight

🚮 Bulk pickup in Mantoloking is tomorrow, November 5, 2026.

If you have large items to throw away, they must be at the curb tonight, November 4 so they’re ready for collection in the morning.

Please remember:

Put bulk items at the curb this evening

Do not mix bulk items with your regular household trash

This helps the town pick everything up smoothly and keeps regular trash service running on time.