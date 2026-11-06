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Mantoloking
⚠️ Bulk pickup tomorrow, put items at curb tonight
8 days ago
🚮 Bulk pickup in Mantoloking is tomorrow, November 5, 2026.
If you have large items to throw away, they must be at the curb tonight, November 4 so they’re ready for collection in the morning.
Please remember:
- Put bulk items at the curb this evening
- Do not mix bulk items with your regular household trash
This helps the town pick everything up smoothly and keeps regular trash service running on time.
More Info: REMINDER: Notice of Bulk Pickup for November 2026 ...
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