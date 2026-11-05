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Mantoloking
⚠️ Bulk pickup in Mantoloking on November 5, 2026
3 days ago
🚮 Bulk pickup is tomorrow in Mantoloking.
The town’s next bulk pickup is on November 5, 2026.
To have your items collected:
- Put all bulk items at the curb this evening (November 4).
- Do not place bulk items with your regular household trash.
This is a good time to get rid of larger items you’ve been holding onto. Just make sure they’re out tonight and kept separate from your normal garbage so the crews can pick them up.
More Info: REMINDER: Notice of Bulk Pickup for November 2026 ...
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