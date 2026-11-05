📅 Nov. 12: School recruiting & retention meeting in Manteo

📅 School Board Recruiting & Retention Meeting on Nov. 12

The Dare County Board of Education Recruiting and Retention Committee will meet on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 4:00 PM.

• Topic: Recruitment and retention initiatives for school employees

• Time: 4:00 PM

• Date: November 12, 2026

• Place: College of the Albemarle – Dare Campus, Manteo, NC

If you’re interested in how Dare County Schools attracts and keeps staff, you can attend this meeting.

For more details, contact the Dare County Schools Administrative Office at (252) 480-8888, extension 1901.