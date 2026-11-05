📅 12 Bars of Christmas pop‑ups run Nov 27–Jan 3 on OBX

📅 12 Bars of Christmas: Holiday Pop‑Ups on the OBX

From November 27, 2026 through January 3, 2027, a dozen local spots from Kitty Hawk to Manteo are turning into Christmas‑themed pop‑ups for the 12 Bars of Christmas.

You can drop into any of these decorated bars and restaurants for special holiday food, cocktails, and mocktails:

Two Roads Tavern (McCallister’s Corner) – Kitty Hawk

– Kitty Hawk The Jolly Roger, Goombays, Jack Brown’s, OBX Brewing Station, Bonzer Shack, Mama Kwan’s – Kill Devil Hills

– Kill Devil Hills Lucky 12 Tavern, Basnight’s Lone Cedar Café – Nags Head

– Nags Head Blue Water Grill, Outer Banks Distilling, Poor Richard’s – Manteo

Grab a $10 passport to join the optional Passport Challenge: get stamped at all 12 locations to earn a limited‑edition 2026 ornament and entry into a prize giveaway. Passport proceeds support local Outer Banks nonprofits.

Most locations are family‑friendly, with kids’ menus, festive drinks, and activities like cookie decorating and crafts. You can also book the OBX Party Sleigh (party bus) for chauffeured routes.

For hours, menus, kids’ events, and passport info, visit 12BarsOfChristmas.com.