👔 Manteno, IL Management Jobs: Multiple Local Leadership Roles

Manteno has a small but steady stream of leadership roles right now, especially in operations and project management. If you like running the show and keeping teams on track, these are worth a look.

Employer: Domino’s / MBR Management (franchise)

Domino’s / Location: Manteno, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the whole store operation at this locally owned Domino’s franchise. You’ll lead the team, drive sales, manage budgets, and keep customers happy. Perks include flexible hours, competitive wages, paid training, employee food discounts, advancement opportunities, and a bonus structure, plus health, dental, vision, FSA, and 401(k) options for full-time drivers.

Employer: SERVPRO of Vacaville / Dixon (independently owned franchise)

(independently owned franchise) Location: Manteno, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Be the single point of contact on large restoration projects, from emergency response through final invoice. You’ll plan resources, lead daily site meetings, manage safety and documentation, and keep customers and stakeholders updated. This role is ideal if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and have restoration/OSHA/IICRC experience.

How to apply: Send your resumé to jsmith@servproteamnichols.com.

Employer: SERVPRO of Vacaville / Dixon (independently owned franchise)

(independently owned franchise) Location: Manteno, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Lead crews on active restoration jobs and own the day-to-day field operations. You’ll scope and estimate work, schedule and oversee crews and subs, control expenses, and manage customer satisfaction and reviews. Comes with a company car and is a good fit if you have 3+ years of industry experience and at least 1 year of management.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send your resume this week so you’re early in the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.