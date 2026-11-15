Manteca has some very sweet dogs waiting patiently for a home. Each one has their own story and is hoping for a family to love.

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White Shelter: Manteca Animal Services

Phone: (209) 456-8270

Pippa is a loving, people-focused girl who adores affection and cuddles. She’s a true lap-dog-at-heart who enjoys snuggling, soaking up sunshine, and playing in the yard. If you want a loyal companion who loves being by your side, Pippa could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Pippa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie mix

Border Collie mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Manteca Animal Services

Phone: (209) 456-8270

Blaze is a sweet, playful boy who has really come out of his shell at the shelter. He started off shy and unsure, but his confidence has grown and his fun, affectionate side now shines. He loves attention and is ready for a family who will keep helping him blossom.

👉 Meet Blaze and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White Shelter: Manteca Animal Services

Phone: (209) 456-8270

Porkchop has a name as cute as his personality. He may be a bit shy when meeting new people, but once he warms up, he’s full of love and classic pittie kisses. He enjoys cuddles, pets, and quality time with his favorite humans and is hoping for a patient, loving home.

👉 Meet Porkchop and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Manteca Animal Services

Phone: (209) 456-8270

Roxy is a calm, gentle, and very snuggly little lady. She loves cozy blankets, soft spots to nap, and warm laps to curl up in. If you’re looking for a quiet companion to share the couch and your heart, Roxy might be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Roxy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White Shelter: Manteca Animal Services

Phone: (209) 456-8270

Beaumont is a sweet, affectionate boy with lots of love to give. He enjoys cuddles and attention but also has an independent side and likes to explore and sniff around the yard. He’s looking for a family who will enjoy both his snuggly and curious nature.

👉 Meet Beaumont and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Manteca, CA, consider visiting Manteca Animal Services to meet these wonderful dogs in person. A quick call to (209) 456-8270 can help you learn more or start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.