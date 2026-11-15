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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Manteca
Manteca has some very sweet dogs waiting patiently for a home. Each one has their own story and is hoping for a family to love.
Pippa
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White
- Shelter: Manteca Animal Services
- Phone: (209) 456-8270
Pippa is a loving, people-focused girl who adores affection and cuddles. She’s a true lap-dog-at-heart who enjoys snuggling, soaking up sunshine, and playing in the yard. If you want a loyal companion who loves being by your side, Pippa could be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Pippa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Blaze
- Breed: Border Collie mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with White
- Shelter: Manteca Animal Services
- Phone: (209) 456-8270
Blaze is a sweet, playful boy who has really come out of his shell at the shelter. He started off shy and unsure, but his confidence has grown and his fun, affectionate side now shines. He loves attention and is ready for a family who will keep helping him blossom.
👉 Meet Blaze and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Porkchop
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White
- Shelter: Manteca Animal Services
- Phone: (209) 456-8270
Porkchop has a name as cute as his personality. He may be a bit shy when meeting new people, but once he warms up, he’s full of love and classic pittie kisses. He enjoys cuddles, pets, and quality time with his favorite humans and is hoping for a patient, loving home.
👉 Meet Porkchop and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Roxy
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Manteca Animal Services
- Phone: (209) 456-8270
Roxy is a calm, gentle, and very snuggly little lady. She loves cozy blankets, soft spots to nap, and warm laps to curl up in. If you’re looking for a quiet companion to share the couch and your heart, Roxy might be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Roxy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Beaumont
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White
- Shelter: Manteca Animal Services
- Phone: (209) 456-8270
Beaumont is a sweet, affectionate boy with lots of love to give. He enjoys cuddles and attention but also has an independent side and likes to explore and sniff around the yard. He’s looking for a family who will enjoy both his snuggly and curious nature.
👉 Meet Beaumont and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Manteca, CA, consider visiting Manteca Animal Services to meet these wonderful dogs in person. A quick call to (209) 456-8270 can help you learn more or start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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