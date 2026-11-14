Manteca has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a family to love. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your home, these pups at Manteca Animal Services would love to meet you.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Husky mix

German Shepherd Dog / Husky mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Shelter: Manteca Animal Services

Phone: (209) 456-8270

Kairo is a sweet, handsome boy with a great mix of independence and affection. He loves exploring, sniffing around the yard, and then checking back in for pets and attention.

He has done wonderfully in dog-to-dog evaluations with both male and female dogs, showing relaxed, friendly body language and polite greetings. If you already have a dog, Kairo may be a nice match with a proper introduction.

👉 Meet Kairo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Shelter: Manteca Animal Services

Phone: (209) 456-8270

Copper is a sweet, playful young pup looking for a loving home. He’s enthusiastic about meeting other dogs and is still learning how to manage all that excitement.

During dog-to-dog evaluations, he’s shown real interest in play and even offers play bows to invite other dogs to have fun. With guidance and consistency, Copper should continue to grow into a well-mannered companion.

👉 Meet Copper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Manteca Animal Services

Phone: (209) 456-8270

Georgia is a sweet, playful Lab mix with a big heart. She arrived at the shelter shy and submissive, but with time and kindness she has blossomed in confidence.

Now, Georgia loves to run around, play with toys, and soak up attention. Her affectionate personality is shining through, and she’s ready to share that love with a family of her own.

👉 Meet Georgia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Pit Bull Terrier mix

Labrador Retriever / Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Shelter: Manteca Animal Services

Phone: (209) 456-8270

Ford is a sweet, energetic, and playful young dog who loves people and attention. He enjoys spending time with his canine buddy Chevy and has a fun-loving personality.

Since arriving at the shelter, Ford has made nice progress with leash comfort and learning to settle while on leash. With continued training and structure, he should keep improving and make a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet Ford and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Manteca, CA, please consider visiting Manteca Animal Services or giving them a call at (209) 456-8270 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.