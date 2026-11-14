Manteca neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week. If you need furniture or baby supplies, these local offers might help.

Item: Comfortable gray glider / cozy armchair

Condition: Excellent, described as cozy and perfect for relaxing

Location: Highway 120 and Pestana, Manteca, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a gray glider armchair that would work well in a living room or reading nook. The poster says it’s in excellent condition, so it should be ready to use right away.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Baby formula and diapers

Condition: Unused diapers, new cans and premade bottles of formula

Location: Park West, Manteca, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster has free unused diapers plus new cans and premade bottles of baby formula. Their child outgrew the diapers and changed formulas, and they want these to go to a family in need. Message the poster through Nextdoor to arrange pickup and confirm sizes and types.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Futon bed

Condition: Not stated; curb pickup, first come first served

Location: Manteca South, Manteca, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

This futon bed is set out on the curb in Manteca South. The poster notes it is first come, first served, so you can likely pick it up without arranging a time. A larger vehicle may be needed to move it.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Manteca tend to go quickly, so if something here could help you or a neighbor, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.