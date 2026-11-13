The Manteca Moose Lodge and San Joaquin BassMasters Fishing Club will hold a Load the Boat Holiday Toy Drive at Manteca Christmas in the Park on Saturday, December 5, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 3:30 PM. Residents are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate or buy toys, clothing, handmade crafts, and unique gifts from event vendors and drop them off at the boat. All donated toys will support the Toys for Tots campaign.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Manteca Christmas in the Park & Parade