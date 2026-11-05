🎓 Several School Support Jobs Now Hiring in Manteca, CA

Manteca schools are busy and growing, and they’re looking for more caring adults to help keep kids safe, engaged, and ready to learn. If you like working with children and want steady hours during the school day, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: MANTECA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

MANTECA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Location: Manteca, CA

Type: Full-time (4.5 hours/day, various shifts)

Salary: Not listed

Help supervise students on campus, in parking lots, and at crosswalks to keep everyone safe and following school rules. Great fit if you have experience with school-age kids and want a consistent, shorter workday.

Employer: MANTECA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

MANTECA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Location: Manteca, CA

Type: Full-time (4.5 hours/day, various shifts)

Salary: Not listed

Similar role focused on student safety and behavior support around campus and nearby areas. Ideal if you enjoy being outdoors, staying active, and helping kids have a safe school day.

Employer: MANTECA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

MANTECA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Location: Manteca, CA

Type: Full-time (4.5 hours/day, various shifts)

Salary: Not listed

Work closely with school staff to watch over students before, during, and after school in common areas. Good entry role if you have a high school diploma or equivalent and want to get your foot in the door with the district.

Employer: MANTECA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

MANTECA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Location: Manteca, CA

Type: Full-time (4.5 hours/day, various shifts)

Salary: Not listed

Support student safety on school grounds, including crosswalks and nearby areas. Best for someone patient, observant, and comfortable guiding student behavior.

Employer: MANTECA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

MANTECA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Location: Manteca, CA

Type: Full-time (4.5 hours/day, various shifts)

Salary: Not listed

Help keep campus calm and orderly while students move between classes, arrive, and leave. You’ll need a resume, letter of recommendation, and be ready for TB clearance and fingerprinting if hired.

Employer: MANTECA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

MANTECA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Location: Manteca, CA

Type: Full-time (4.5 hours/day, various shifts)

Salary: Not listed

Another chance to join MUSD in a student supervision role. All School Site Assistant jobs prefer experience working with school-age children and a high school diploma or equivalent.

Note for all MUSD School Site Assistant roles: Attach a resume and 1 signed letter of recommendation to be considered.

and to be considered. TB clearance and fingerprinting are required if hired.

and are required if hired. Applications close at 4:00 p.m. on the listed closing date .

. Preference may be given to internal candidates.

Employer: Give Every Child A Chance

Location: Manteca, CA

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:00 a.m.–8:00 a.m.

Pay: $20.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k, sick paid hours)

Run a small before-school program where you supervise elementary students, lead games and activities, and help with basic academics. Great if you’re an early riser who loves working with kids and wants a short, steady morning shift.

Required: High school diploma or GED, background check, recent TB test, and either 48 college credits or passing a proficiency test.

If you’ve been thinking about working with kids or getting into education, this is a good moment to jump in. Pick the school or schedule that fits you best and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.