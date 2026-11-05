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🤝 Manteca Community & Social Services Jobs with Multiple Openings
Manteca has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and building community. These roles are hands-on, local, and focused on real impact.
Behavior Consultant (BCBA)
- Employer: Burgos Behavior Consulting Services
- Location: Manteca, CA (hybrid, in-person + some travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $88,000/year
Neurodivergent-affirming, trauma-informed team looking for a BCBA who leads with curiosity and compassion. Mix of office, Telehealth, and on-site work with a ~60% adult caseload, plus caregiver-led ABA, assessments, and training.
Perks: 4 weeks vacation, 2 paid Christmas weeks, medical, retirement, paid holidays, sick time. Must be an active BCBA with 2+ years’ experience.
Social Worker
- Employer: Integrity Care Group LLC
- Location: Manteca, CA
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Provide medically related social services in a small, 18-bed, home-like care setting. You’ll handle psychosocial assessments, care planning, counseling, discharge planning, and advocacy for residents with complex medical needs.
Best for someone with healthcare social work experience (skilled nursing, hospital, CLHF, etc.) and knowledge of California Title 22 and resident rights.
Activities Director
- Employer: Integrity Care Group LLC
- Location: Manteca, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead and plan daily activities and special events that keep residents active, social, and engaged. You’ll build the activities calendar, coordinate staff/volunteers, and adapt programs to different abilities in a resident-centered setting.
Great fit if you enjoy planning group activities, have strong people skills, and like creating a warm, connected community.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, shifts, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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