Mansura’s retail scene is hiring, especially in wireless sales. If you like talking with people and keeping up with phones and tech, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer

Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer Location: Mansura, LA (7150 Highway 1 Suite E)

(7150 Highway 1 Suite E) Type: Full-time

Pay: About $10.00–$21.72 per hour (base pay + uncapped commission)

Help customers pick the right Verizon phones and plans while hitting monthly sales goals. This job comes with paid training, health/dental/vision, 401(k) match, paid maternity leave, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and 50% off Verizon service. You’ll need a high school diploma or GED, 1+ year of customer service (retail preferred), and the ability to work evenings, weekends, and holidays.

If something here looks good, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.