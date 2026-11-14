Mansfield’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics adding new tech and new beds. If you’re in nursing or imaging, there are several solid full-time roles open right now.

Employer: Northshore Home Health Care

Northshore Home Health Care Location: Mansfield, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide vascular and general ultrasound exams as an RDMS/RVT sonographer, focusing on accurate imaging and patient comfort. You’ll work closely with radiologists and a care team, help mentor peers, and support quality improvement.

Employer: Methodist Health System – Methodist Mansfield Medical Center

Location: Mansfield, TX

Type: Full-time

Shift: 10-hour shifts, 4 days/week (hours 7a–5p , days TBD )

10-hour shifts, 4 days/week (hours , days ) Salary: Not listed

Charge RN role in a 294-bed acute-care hospital with Magnet® designation and Level III Trauma, NICU, and Maternal Care. You’ll lead OR staff on your shift, manage staffing and patient flow, and support unit quality and process improvement.

Employer: Methodist Health System – Methodist Mansfield Medical Center

Location: Mansfield, TX

Type: Full-time

Shift: 10:30a–9:00p , variable days, 12-hour shifts 3 days/week

, variable days, 12-hour shifts 3 days/week Salary: Not listed

Evening charge RN position in the same award-winning OR, ideal if you prefer mid/evening hours. You’ll provide direct patient care while coordinating staffing, workflow, and safe, efficient patient throughput.

Employer: AdventHealth – Texas Health Mansfield

Location: 2300 Lonestar Rd, Mansfield, TX 76063

Type: Full-time

Shift Options: Mon–Wed 7a–7:30p or Thurs–Sat 7a–7:30p

or Pay Range: $32.89 – $61.17/hour

Full-time MRI role with benefits and PTO from day one, plus 403(b) and paid parental leave. You’ll perform high-quality MRI exams, handle IV contrast, and keep patients informed and comfortable while working with modern imaging tech.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.