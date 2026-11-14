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🏥 Mansfield TX Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical & Imaging Roles
Mansfield’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics adding new tech and new beds. If you’re in nursing or imaging, there are several solid full-time roles open right now.
Diagnostic Medical Sonographer
- Employer: Northshore Home Health Care
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide vascular and general ultrasound exams as an RDMS/RVT sonographer, focusing on accurate imaging and patient comfort. You’ll work closely with radiologists and a care team, help mentor peers, and support quality improvement.
RN Clinical Team Lead – Operating Room
- Employer: Methodist Health System – Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: 10-hour shifts, 4 days/week (hours 7a–5p, days TBD)
- Salary: Not listed
Charge RN role in a 294-bed acute-care hospital with Magnet® designation and Level III Trauma, NICU, and Maternal Care. You’ll lead OR staff on your shift, manage staffing and patient flow, and support unit quality and process improvement.
Registered Nurse – Clinical Team Lead (Evening) – Operating Room
- Employer: Methodist Health System – Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: 10:30a–9:00p, variable days, 12-hour shifts 3 days/week
- Salary: Not listed
Evening charge RN position in the same award-winning OR, ideal if you prefer mid/evening hours. You’ll provide direct patient care while coordinating staffing, workflow, and safe, efficient patient throughput.
MRI Technologist
- Employer: AdventHealth – Texas Health Mansfield
- Location: 2300 Lonestar Rd, Mansfield, TX 76063
- Type: Full-time
- Shift Options: Mon–Wed 7a–7:30p or Thurs–Sat 7a–7:30p
- Pay Range: $32.89 – $61.17/hour
Full-time MRI role with benefits and PTO from day one, plus 403(b) and paid parental leave. You’ll perform high-quality MRI exams, handle IV contrast, and keep patients informed and comfortable while working with modern imaging tech.
If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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