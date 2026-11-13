The MAC Pumpkin Smash will take place on Saturday, 2026-11-14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 106 S. Wisteria St. Enjoy free pumpkin launching, archery, and a fire truck pumpkin drop at noon, plus outdoor local vendors with food and shopping behind the MAC; guests are encouraged to bring their pumpkins to smash.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Mansfield Texas Parks & Recreation - Government