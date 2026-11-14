The Rookie Roundup all-abilities baseball open house will be held on November 17 at the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation Miracle Field at Fields at Station 63. Kids can try the field with free-play games while families learn about the upcoming Spring season with Miracle League - DFW, TX; the event is free to attend, but organizers ask that you RSVP to help with planning. More information and RSVP: https://bit.ly/RookieRoundupFall26

This content is adapted from materials provided by Mansfield Texas Parks & Recreation - Government