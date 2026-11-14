Looking for a loyal new friend in Mansfield? These adoptable dogs are waiting at a local rescue for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog mix

Catahoula Leopard Dog mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Second Chance Dog Rescue Mansfield

Tazzy is a young Catahoula mix pup with a striking coat and lots of potential to grow into an active, smart companion. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and patience.

For details on her vetting, spay status, and how she does with kids or other pets, please contact the rescue directly.

👉 Meet Tazzy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Contact: Second Chance Dog Rescue Mansfield – please see the Adopt-a-Pet listing for the most current phone number and email.

Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog mix

Catahoula Leopard Dog mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with Black

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with Black Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Second Chance Dog Rescue Mansfield

Tater Tot is another adorable Catahoula mix puppy with a beautiful patterned coat. Like most young pups, she’ll benefit from consistent training, socialization, and plenty of exercise as she grows.

Check with the rescue to learn more about her personality, vetting, and whether she’s a good match for your home and other pets.

👉 Meet Tater Tot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Contact: Second Chance Dog Rescue Mansfield – contact details are listed on her Adopt-a-Pet page.

Name on listing: Esp / Espe

Esp / Espe Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young (about 2–3 years)

Young (about 2–3 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Second Chance Dog Rescue Mansfield

From her description:

Sweet, loving, and very loyal

Dog friendly

Loves people – truly a people-focused pup

– truly a people-focused pup Fully vetted and heartworm negative

Espe was rescued from the streets and is now ready for a fresh start with a family of her own. She sounds like a wonderful match for someone wanting an affectionate companion who enjoys both human company and canine friends.

👉 Meet Esp and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Contact: Second Chance Dog Rescue Mansfield – please use the contact info on her Adopt-a-Pet listing for the latest details.

If you’re in or near Mansfield, TX, consider opening your home to one of these deserving dogs. Even if you can’t adopt, sharing their profiles can help them find the families they’re waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.