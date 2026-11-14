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🐶 Playful, Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Mansfield, TX
Looking for a loyal new friend in Mansfield? These adoptable dogs are waiting at a local rescue for a safe, loving home.
Tazzy
- Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Second Chance Dog Rescue Mansfield
Tazzy is a young Catahoula mix pup with a striking coat and lots of potential to grow into an active, smart companion. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and patience.
For details on her vetting, spay status, and how she does with kids or other pets, please contact the rescue directly.
👉 Meet Tazzy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Contact: Second Chance Dog Rescue Mansfield – please see the Adopt-a-Pet listing for the most current phone number and email.
Tater Tot
- Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with Black
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Second Chance Dog Rescue Mansfield
Tater Tot is another adorable Catahoula mix puppy with a beautiful patterned coat. Like most young pups, she’ll benefit from consistent training, socialization, and plenty of exercise as she grows.
Check with the rescue to learn more about her personality, vetting, and whether she’s a good match for your home and other pets.
👉 Meet Tater Tot and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Contact: Second Chance Dog Rescue Mansfield – contact details are listed on her Adopt-a-Pet page.
Esp (Espe)
- Name on listing: Esp / Espe
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young (about 2–3 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Second Chance Dog Rescue Mansfield
From her description:
- Sweet, loving, and very loyal
- Dog friendly
- Loves people – truly a people-focused pup
- Fully vetted and heartworm negative
Espe was rescued from the streets and is now ready for a fresh start with a family of her own. She sounds like a wonderful match for someone wanting an affectionate companion who enjoys both human company and canine friends.
👉 Meet Esp and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Contact: Second Chance Dog Rescue Mansfield – please use the contact info on her Adopt-a-Pet listing for the latest details.
If you’re in or near Mansfield, TX, consider opening your home to one of these deserving dogs. Even if you can’t adopt, sharing their profiles can help them find the families they’re waiting for.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.