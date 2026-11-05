undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mansfield
🏥 Multiple Mansfield, TX Healthcare Jobs With Solid Hourly Pay
6 days ago
Mansfield’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up in senior living and skilled nursing. If you like caring for older adults, these openings are worth a look.
Magnolia Trails Director (Memory Care Director)
- Employer: Sonida Senior Living – The Jasper of Mansfield
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- Type: Full-time (Memory Care / Activities Leadership)
- Salary: Not listed
This role leads memory care programming and activities for residents, trains staff, and supports families. Comes with flexible scheduling, PTO from day one, medical/dental/vision, 401k with company match, and access to cutting-edge care tech like AI fall detection and advanced EHR tools.
Certified Nursing Aide
- Employer: Mansfield Medical Lodge (Priority Management)
- Location: Mansfield, TX – In person
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.50 – $18.50 per hour
Hands-on CNA role helping residents with daily living: bathing, dressing, transfers, toileting, and meals while keeping them safe and comfortable. You’ll need a high school diploma or GED and to be in good standing on the Texas Nurse Aide Registry.
MDS Coordinator RN/LVN
- Employer: Mansfield Medical Lodge (Priority Management)
- Location: Mansfield, TX – In person
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $38.00 – $41.00 per hour
Lead the MDS and care management process from admission to discharge, making sure all assessments and documentation meet state and federal rules. Requires an active RN or LVN/LPN license in Texas; 3+ years MDS experience in a nursing facility is preferred. Offers medical, dental, vision, paid life insurance, disability options, tuition reimbursement, and PTO.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles in Mansfield tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.