🏥 Multiple Mansfield, TX Healthcare Jobs With Solid Hourly Pay

Mansfield’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up in senior living and skilled nursing. If you like caring for older adults, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Sonida Senior Living – The Jasper of Mansfield

Sonida Senior Living – The Jasper of Mansfield Location: Mansfield, TX

Type: Full-time (Memory Care / Activities Leadership)

Full-time (Memory Care / Activities Leadership) Salary: Not listed

This role leads memory care programming and activities for residents, trains staff, and supports families. Comes with flexible scheduling, PTO from day one, medical/dental/vision, 401k with company match, and access to cutting-edge care tech like AI fall detection and advanced EHR tools.

Employer: Mansfield Medical Lodge (Priority Management)

(Priority Management) Location: Mansfield, TX – In person

– In person Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50 – $18.50 per hour

Hands-on CNA role helping residents with daily living: bathing, dressing, transfers, toileting, and meals while keeping them safe and comfortable. You’ll need a high school diploma or GED and to be in good standing on the Texas Nurse Aide Registry.

Employer: Mansfield Medical Lodge (Priority Management)

(Priority Management) Location: Mansfield, TX – In person

– In person Type: Full-time

Pay: $38.00 – $41.00 per hour

Lead the MDS and care management process from admission to discharge, making sure all assessments and documentation meet state and federal rules. Requires an active RN or LVN/LPN license in Texas; 3+ years MDS experience in a nursing facility is preferred. Offers medical, dental, vision, paid life insurance, disability options, tuition reimbursement, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles in Mansfield tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.