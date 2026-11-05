🍽️ Multiple Mansfield Food Service Jobs, Up to $30/hr

Mansfield’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, tips, and flexible hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: The Kickin' Crab

The Kickin' Crab Location: Mansfield, TX (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $10 – $30 per hour (plus tips, based on listing)

Seafood, busy shifts, and lots of guest interaction. You’ll greet tables, run food and drinks, handle payments, and help keep the dining room clean. Flexible shifts (day, night, and overnight) and an employee discount make this a solid pick if you want hours in the 20–40 per week range.

Employer: Torchy’s Tacos

Location: Mansfield, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $14 per hour + pooled tips

You’re the link between the kitchen and the guests, making sure every taco order is correct, hot, and out on time. This role is great if you like staying busy on the line, keeping things organized, and don’t mind being on your feet. Perks include a food discount for you and your spouse, flexible schedules, and access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) for eligible full-time team members.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Mansfield restaurants tend to fill roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.