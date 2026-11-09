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Basketball
📅 Mansfield women’s basketball home opener on Nov. 9
5 days ago
📅 Mansfield women’s basketball home opener vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
Mansfield University’s women’s basketball team opens its season against St. Thomas Aquinas College on Monday, November 9 at 5:30 p.m.
The game will be played at Decker Gym in Mansfield.
You can come out to cheer on the Mountaineers in person, or keep up with scores, stories, and other Mansfield athletics coverage at GoMounties.com.
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