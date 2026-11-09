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Music
📅 Free orchestra concert Nov. 15 at Steadman Theatre
5 days ago
📅 Free orchestra concert at Mansfield’s Steadman Theatre
Enjoy a live orchestra concert on Sunday, November 15, 2026, from 4:00–5:30 PM at Steadman Theatre in the Butler Music Center (Mansfield).
This event is free and open to the public. No ticket is required, so you can simply show up and grab a seat.
It’s a nice option for an afternoon of music with friends or family, and a chance to support local performers without spending anything.
More Info: Orchestra Concert | Commonwealth University
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