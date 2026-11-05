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Mansfield
Mansfield Borough water meter upgrades ongoing
7 days ago
The Mansfield Municipal Authority is upgrading water meters for homes in Mansfield Borough and is asking any resident who has not yet received the new style meter to schedule an appointment. Residents should call the Borough Office at 570-662-2315, Ext. 2 and ask for Jackie to arrange their water meter replacement.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Mansfield Borough
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