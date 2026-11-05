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Mansfield
Next Borough Brew Coffee Set for December 3
7 days ago
The next Borough Brew – Coffee with the Borough Manager will be held on Thursday, December 3, at 8:00 AM in the Mansfield Borough Council Room. Residents are invited to stop in for coffee, ask questions, share ideas, and talk with the Borough Manager; all are welcome, whether or not they have attended before.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Mansfield Borough
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