Mansfield’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital PACU to surgery centers and long‑term care leadership. Here are several solid roles if you’re an RN or ready to move into management.

Employer: OhioHealth – Mansfield Hospital

OhioHealth – Location: Mansfield, OH

Type: Full-time (32 hrs/week), Day shift

Salary: Not listed

PACU role in a busy hospital setting, caring for patients as they recover from anesthesia. You’ll handle assessments, planning, and evaluation of care, and be part of a 24/7/365 department focused on safety and quality.

Employer: Ohio Eye Associates

Location: Mansfield, OH

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $34.00 – $40.00 per hour

Benefits: Paid time off

Outpatient surgery center role with no inpatient nights, ideal if you like a fast-paced but focused environment. You’ll provide direct patient care, assist with procedures, and use your critical care and triage skills while keeping a strong work–life balance.

Employer: Mansfield Care Center

Location: Mansfield, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Leadership role in a long‑term care setting, perfect if you’re an RN ready to step into management. You’ll help run the nursing department, mentor staff, support quality improvement, and work closely with residents and families.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here turn over fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.