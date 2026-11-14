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🏥 Mansfield, OH Healthcare Jobs With Multiple RN Opportunities
Mansfield’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital PACU to surgery centers and long‑term care leadership. Here are several solid roles if you’re an RN or ready to move into management.
Staff RN – Post Anesthesia Care (PACU)
- Employer: OhioHealth – Mansfield Hospital
- Location: Mansfield, OH
- Type: Full-time (32 hrs/week), Day shift
- Salary: Not listed
PACU role in a busy hospital setting, caring for patients as they recover from anesthesia. You’ll handle assessments, planning, and evaluation of care, and be part of a 24/7/365 department focused on safety and quality.
Part-Time RN – Ambulatory Surgical Center
- Employer: Ohio Eye Associates
- Location: Mansfield, OH
- Type: Part-time, in-person
- Pay: $34.00 – $40.00 per hour
- Benefits: Paid time off
Outpatient surgery center role with no inpatient nights, ideal if you like a fast-paced but focused environment. You’ll provide direct patient care, assist with procedures, and use your critical care and triage skills while keeping a strong work–life balance.
Assistant Director of Nursing
- Employer: Mansfield Care Center
- Location: Mansfield, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Leadership role in a long‑term care setting, perfect if you’re an RN ready to step into management. You’ll help run the nursing department, mentor staff, support quality improvement, and work closely with residents and families.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here turn over fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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