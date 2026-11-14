Mansfield’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores adding full-time team members. If you like staying active and helping customers, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Location: 875 Lexington Ave., Mansfield, OH 44907

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50 – $17.25/hour

Support the Store Manager, lead associates, and keep the sales floor and stockroom looking sharp. This role is great if you have some retail or leadership experience and want solid benefits like health coverage, PTO, retirement with match, and an employee stock purchase program.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Mansfield, OH

Type: Full-time, day shifts (schedule varies by store needs)

Pay: Not listed (starting rate varies by experience and location)

Keep freight moving, shelves stocked, and the store safe and organized. This is a physical, fast-paced job with benefits like multiple health plan options, tuition assistance, 401(k) with company match, employee stock purchase program, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 431 Ashland Rd, Mansfield, OH 44905

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.50 – $15.25/hour

Help run daily store operations, support and train associates, and make sure customers have a friendly, well-stocked store. Good fit if you’ve done retail or grocery management and want steady hours plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each posting has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.