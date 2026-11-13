Mansfield has a steady need for people who can keep our community safe and calm. If you like helping others and staying cool under pressure, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: mccready leasing

mccready leasing Location: Mansfield, OH

Type: Part-time (about 16.5 hrs/week)

Pay: $22.00/hour

Unarmed security role at a healthcare site, focused on patrols, CCTV monitoring, access control, and de-escalating conflicts. Set schedule (Wed & Fri) makes this a good fit if you want steady extra income without full-time hours.

Employer: Rumpke

Location: Mansfield, OH (regional field-based role)

(regional field-based role) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Hands-on safety role supporting hauling, landfill, recycling, and transfer station sites. You’ll do field inspections, coach on safe work practices, respond to incidents, and help keep OSHA/DOT records in line.

Employer: Richland Co. Common Pleas Court – Juvenile

Location: Mansfield, OH

Type: Full-time, Day Shift

Pay: $18.00 – $19.50/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement plan, paid time off, flexible schedule, FSA, EAP

Work directly with detained youth, keeping the building safe while supporting a rehabilitative environment. You’ll supervise daily activities, write reports, and sometimes provide transportation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can help you see if it’s a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.