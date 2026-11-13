Mansfield’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring, especially for folks who like leading a team and keeping a store running smooth. If you’ve got some food or retail experience, these roles could be a solid step up.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Mansfield, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27–$30 per hour

Run a single Panda Express location, from hiring and coaching staff to hitting sales goals and keeping guests happy. Comes with 12+ weeks of paid leadership training, free meals on shift, bonus potential, health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and clear growth path to General Manager.

Employer: Arby’s

Location: Mansfield, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay)

Help run day-to-day operations on your shift, support the management team, and coach crew members. Perks include weekly pay, flexible schedule, shift and family meal discounts, training, advancement opportunities, PTO and health benefits (where eligible).

Employer: Arby’s

Location: Mansfield, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay + bonus program)

Lead the whole restaurant: sales, profits, local marketing, and team performance. This role comes with bonus potential, weekly pay, tuition benefits, health insurance, 401(k), PTO, training, and advancement for experienced managers.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer offers training and room to grow, so it might be a better fit than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.