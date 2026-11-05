🔧 Mansfield, OH Building & Maintenance Jobs with Multiple Openings

Mansfield has steady demand for people who can fix, clean, and keep buildings running. If you like hands-on work and seeing the results right away, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Graham Automall

Graham Automall Location: Mansfield, OH (on-site at the dealership)

(on-site at the dealership) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$23/hour, based on experience

Handle general building repairs like minor plumbing, painting, light electrical, and basic mechanical work to keep the dealership safe and in good shape. Includes a 5-day work week, on-call needs, and snow plowing in winter, plus solid benefits (401k with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and more).

Employer: A Quality Facility Services

Location: Mansfield, OH

Type: Full-time (daytime, weekdays)

Pay: Not listed

Weekday-only cleaning role with no weekends, steady Monday–Friday daytime schedule, and paid training (no experience needed). You’ll clean floors, dust, wash windows and surfaces, and empty trash, with chances to pick up extra hours and grow into higher roles.

Employer: Helios HVACR Services, LLC

Location: Mansfield, OH area (dispatched from home)

(dispatched from home) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Up to $45/hour, based on experience and market

Experienced tech role working on commercial HVAC and refrigeration systems, diagnosing and repairing equipment in the field. Comes with top pay, door-to-door pay, health benefits starting day one, 401k with match, PTO, company vehicle, tools, and strong training and growth options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.