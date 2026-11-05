🏥 Mansfield, OH Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Mansfield’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from big systems to federal roles. If you’re in patient care or support, there are several solid paths to grow your career.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Ontario (Mansfield area), OH – Supercenter #1539, 359 N Lexington Springmill Rd

– Supercenter #1539, 359 N Lexington Springmill Rd Salary: $16 – $29/hour + performance incentives and shift premiums

+ performance incentives and shift premiums Type: Full-time (Opening/Morning shifts)

Work in a busy retail pharmacy helping customers with prescriptions, data entry, and front‑of‑store service. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits, paid education (Live Better U), 401(k) with stock purchase, PTO/PPTO, and strong health coverage.

Employer: Akron Children’s

Location: Mansfield, OH (floating across western region offices like Wadsworth, Medina, Montrose)

(floating across western region offices like Wadsworth, Medina, Montrose) Salary: Not listed (includes quality/productivity bonuses and float stipend )

Not listed (includes and ) Type: Full-time

Pediatric NP role with a regional float schedule in a large, well‑known children’s system. You’ll work in team‑based primary care, with chances for leadership, research, and relocation assistance, plus a comprehensive benefits package.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System

Location: Mansfield, OH (travel to Akron CBOC 1–2 days/week)

(travel to Akron CBOC 1–2 days/week) Salary: $200,000 – $400,000/year (final pay set via VA pay process)

(final pay set via VA pay process) Type: Full-time, Permanent

Physician‑level podiatry role focused on complex forefoot and rearfoot surgery for Veterans. Includes a wide range of surgical procedures, teaching opportunities, and the full federal VA total rewards package.

Employer: OhioHealth

Location: Mansfield Hospital, Mansfield, OH

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Casual/Part-time (as needed), variable shifts

Med‑Surg/Peds RN role on a 24/7 unit, providing care across the continuum for kids and adults. Great if you want flexible hours with a major health system; requires an Ohio (or compact) RN license and AHA BLS.

Employer: Sunrise Medical Laboratories (Sonic Healthcare USA)

Location: Mansfield, OH

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:30 am – 5:00 pm

Front‑line lab role drawing blood and handling specimens in a daytime schedule. Comes with full benefits, PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) with company match, and free lab services for you and eligible dependents.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s a good way to get your resume in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.