🍽️ Mansfield, OH Food Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Mansfield’s food scene is busy right now, from healthcare kitchens to local roadhouses. If you like fast-paced work and serving people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Atrium Centers

Atrium Centers Location: Mansfield, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help prepare and serve meals for residents in a care setting where the company is 100% employee-owned. Good fit if you’re organized, caring, and want solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, holiday pay, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Aramark

Location: Mansfield, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the full dining operation, from menu planning and budgets to staff hiring and training. This role is for someone with 4+ years of food service experience and 1–3 years in management, ready to run a cafeteria or residential dining facility and work closely with the client.

Employer: The Brown Derby Roadhouse – Ontario, Ohio

Location: Mansfield, OH (in-person)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $13.00 – $16.00 per hour, based on experience

Local roadhouse hiring for all roles, with a special need for a Prep Cook. They want friendly, high-energy people with open availability; you get an employee discount and can apply online or call to set up an interview.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.