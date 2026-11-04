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🏭 Mansfield, OH Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring
Mansfield’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and several solid full-time roles are open for people who like hands-on work. If you’re reliable and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.
Associate Technician – Receiving (10:30am–6:30pm)
- Employer: EssilorLuxottica
- Location: Mansfield, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work with lenses and frames for a global eyewear leader (think Ray-Ban, Oakley, LensCrafters). You’ll inspect, clean, and prep lenses for coating and shipping on a Monday–Friday day shift (with possible schedule changes), in a clean, detail-focused lab setting.
Production Team Member – Steel
- Employer: Mill Steel Company
- Location: Mansfield, OH 44903
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $18.00/hour + monthly attendance & performance bonuses
Package steel coils, run cranes/forklifts (training available), and follow set processes in a busy steel service center. Comes with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, bonus pay, and a steady Monday–Friday schedule.
1st Shift Steel Warehouse Saw Operator (Processor)
- Employer: Benjamin Steel Company
- Location: Mansfield, OH
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: $18.75/hour
Run saws and other equipment to process steel, pull orders, and load/unload trucks. This is a physical role (lifting up to 50 lbs, on your feet most of the day) that suits someone with a mechanical mindset and good tape-measure/blueprint reading skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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