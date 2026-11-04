🏭 Mansfield, OH Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring

Mansfield’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and several solid full-time roles are open for people who like hands-on work. If you’re reliable and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: EssilorLuxottica

EssilorLuxottica Location: Mansfield, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with lenses and frames for a global eyewear leader (think Ray-Ban, Oakley, LensCrafters). You’ll inspect, clean, and prep lenses for coating and shipping on a Monday–Friday day shift (with possible schedule changes), in a clean, detail-focused lab setting.

Employer: Mill Steel Company

Location: Mansfield, OH 44903

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.00/hour + monthly attendance & performance bonuses

Package steel coils, run cranes/forklifts (training available), and follow set processes in a busy steel service center. Comes with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, bonus pay, and a steady Monday–Friday schedule.

Employer: Benjamin Steel Company

Location: Mansfield, OH

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $18.75/hour

Run saws and other equipment to process steel, pull orders, and load/unload trucks. This is a physical role (lifting up to 50 lbs, on your feet most of the day) that suits someone with a mechanical mindset and good tape-measure/blueprint reading skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.