The American Red Cross is highlighting the ongoing need for blood and platelet donors as festive schedules ramp up this fall. Eligible individuals, especially those with type O blood and those giving platelets, are encouraged to make a donation just ahead of the holiday season.

Blood supply momentum must remain steady, as the Red Cross has worked this past month to recover blood products uncollected due to recent hurricanes. Any disruption in the ability to collect blood can lead to an impact on routine and lifesaving medical care.

There are several opportunities to donate blood in Richland County in the coming days:

Oct. 28, noon-6 p.m., The Ontario Center, 2209 Richland Mall, Ontario

Oct. 29, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, 335 Glessner Ave., Mansfield

Oct. 30, noon-6 p.m., The Ontario Center

Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., OSU Mansfield/NC State, Eisenhower Center, 1760 University Drive, Mansfield

Nov. 4, noon-6 pm. The Ontario Center

Nov. 5, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Area Agency on Aging, 2131 Park Avenue West, Ontario

Nov. 6, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lucas Community Center, 252 W. Main St., Lucas

Nov. 6, noon-6 p.m., The Ontario Center

Nov. 8, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Clear Fork High School, 987 Ohio 97, Bellville

Nov. 8, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., The Ontario Center

Nov. 12, noon-5 p.m., Berean Baptist Church, 2145 Middle Bellville Road, Mansfield

Nov. 13, noon-6 p.m., The Ontario Center

To give blood or platelets, visit RedCrossBlood.org , call 1-800-RED-CROSS or use the Red Cross blood donor app.

Those who give by Oct. 31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email, plus beautomatically entered for a chance to win one of three $5,000 gift cards.

Those who give Nov. 1-17 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of two $7,000 gift cards.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Red Cross seeks blood donors before the start of the busy holiday season