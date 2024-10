Alumnus and veteran to speak at OSU Mansfield Veterans Day Breakfast

The Ohio State University at Mansfield will honor Veterans Day with a special guest who has spent his career in the United States Air Force.

Col. Kenneth Kmetz is a distinguished alumnus of Ohio State Mansfield (1998) and the deputy wing commander of the 179th Cyberspace Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, based in Mansfield. He will deliver the keynote address during the annual Veterans Day Breakfast at 9 a.m. on Nov. 6 in the Marketplace, located in Eisenhower Hall.

With over 30 years of service, Col. Kmetz’s experience spans numerous leadership roles in the Air National Guard, including positions in civil engineering, security forces and maintenance groups. His leadership has played a vital role in maintaining the readiness and effectiveness of air and cyberspace operations at the state and national levels.

“It’s an honor to serve our country and I look forward to honoring others who have served, including those lost in battle,” said Kmetz. “On this day, we recognize the patriotism, love of country and the service and sacrifice of all veterans.”

Kmetz has previously served in Operation Enduring Freedom and in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. He earned numerous military accolades, including multiple Meritorious Service medals and Outstanding Unit awards reflecting his exceptional commitment to service and leadership.

The Veterans Day Breakfast is open to veterans, their families, students, staff, faculty and members of the community who wish to join in this tribute.

“We're honored to bring Col. Kmetz to the Ohio State University at Mansfield for our Veterans Day event,” Ohio State Mansfield Dean Jason Opal said. “As a service member and citizen, and also as an active community member, Col. Kmetz embodies the spirit of duty, purpose and selflessness that we celebrate on this day.”

For more information, contact Cindy Wood, director of development and community relations, at 419-755-4113.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Alumnus and veteran to speak at OSU Mansfield Veterans Day Breakfast