Mansfield Christian wins second district soccer title in three years with win over Riverdale

TIFFIN — Mansfield Christian senior Everett Martin and his soccer teammates have a simple belief heading into every single match.

They play to win.

On Saturday night, the Flames played to win and came away with the Division V district championship trophy in the process after knocking off Riverdale, 4-1, at Tiffin's Frost-Kalnow Stadium. It is the Flames' second district championship in three years and 11th title since 2006.

"We wanted it," Mansfield Christian coach Chad McFadden said. "The boys certainly believed in themselves, and they came in here ready to play. Riverdale beat us earlier this season when we didn't play very well, so the boys wanted a rematch awfully bad. They came out ready to play."

That they did. The Flames controlled the game from the opening kick and never looked back. Senior Everett Martin scored the game's opening goal when the Flames were awarded a penalty kick after a Riverdale hand ball in the box. Martin's PK was blocked, but the ball came right back to him for another opportunity that he finished off with 21:26 left in the first half.

"It is the guys behind me," Martin said. "I went up there with the mindset that I had to score for those guys. It is a huge responsibility to be the guy taking the PKs, but it is also humbling that they trust me. So, I had to make sure I finished it any way possible."

The Flames took the 1-0 lead into halftime but tacked on three more in the second half as Aidan Booth scored with 21:37 left in the game and Weston Neal added back-to-back goals with 4:25 and 3:47 left in the contest. Riverdale did score a goal to avoid the shutout, but it was too little too late.

"I saw a team that was mentally locked in," McFadden said. "We've been talking a lot about being mentally ready to play. We were up and down this season playing some bad games and some decent ones. We lost some hard matches, but the difference in those losses compared to tonight's win is how mentally locked in we were tonight. It was a mental victory."

Mansfield Christian (10-9-1) entered postseason play with a sub-.500 record and four straight losses before clicking it on in the tournament outscoring opponents a combined 13-1. They have done it by possessing the ball and making crisp passes that keeps the ball away from their opponents while creating shot opportunities for themselves.

"We talk about playing that style of game and using the ball to keep space," McFadden said. "They did it well tonight."

It also caused Riverdale to become flustered as the Falcons resorted to frustration fouls late in the second half.

Martin and his senior classmates Alex Maiyer, Christian Mallery, Noah Pearce, Max Hoovler, Neal, Isaac Onderak, Grady Baker and Riley Rasberry walked away with their second district championship trophy after winning it their sophomore year.

"It feels amazing to play on two different teams that won a district championship, but this year is different," Martin said. "The comradery we have this year as a team is nothing we have seen before. It is so amazing, so to do it with these guys is 100 times more rewarding."

McFadden couldn't be happier for his seniors.

"I am so happy for them," McFadden said. "This group of seniors led this team so well. They didn't allow any picking at each other or yelling at each other. They made sure we stayed together and were solid every time we took the field. They loved each other through some hard games. They brought us along."

Now, the Flames take on Van Buren (18-1-1) at 7 p.m. on Oct. 30 at Clyde in the regional semifinals. The Flames were knocked out by the Black Knights in last year's tournament in the district semifinals.

"We are ready to go get them," McFadden said. "Van Buren knocked us off last year, and they are a solid team again this year. We will have to have a great couple of days of practice to come in prepared to do our best."

