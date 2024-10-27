Open in App
    • Mansfield News Journal

    Crestview girls regional runner-up; six individuals from Richland County also state-bound

    By Zachary Holden, Mansfield News Journal,

    1 days ago

    TIFFIN — Crestview coach Amy McFarland was a little surprised to have seen her girls finish as district runner-up last weekend .

    "We didn't run our best," she said. "(And) I was like, 'OK, let's just qualify for state.'"

    Not only did the Cougars punch their ticket to state, they were regional runner-up in Division III behind perennial powerhouse Minster.

    "To get runner up was a special thing," McFarland said.

    Senior Leyna Gerich led the way in fifth with a time of 18:49.3, juniors Alina Durbin and Emmie Kemp 16th and 40th, freshman Laynie Kemp 43rd, junior Audrey Wolford 49th for a team total of 121; seniors Georgia McFarland and Mia Humrichouser were 76th and 77th.

    And this was all a testament to the time and effort they've put in these last few years.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J34b5_0wNoN4ZO00

    "They've worked so hard together since three years ago when my daughter was a sophomore," McFarland said. "Audrey Wolford, Alina Durbin, Leyna, Emmie, Georgia and Mia were a core group. They were ranked, they were almost there, and I don't know if it was because they were young, but they just didn't get to where they needed to be. We suffered through some injuries the year after that, but this year we've been running healthy and strong all season.

    "These girls have won every meet that they've competed in, and if they didn't win, they placed second. They wanted it, they wanted it bad. They've worked really hard, they show up, and they support each other."

    Practice!? Extra work or rest for tired legs? Postseason prep differs for cross country runners

    And they aren't the only ones that'll be representing the school at Obetz next weekend — senior Cooper Brockway is making his return following a 20th-place finish in the Division III boys race.

    "He puts in the extra effort, he runs on his own when most people take days off … he really upped his mileage this year, and it's paying off," McFarland said. "It was a little shocking that a 16:24 had him 20th when he was 40 seconds slower last year and got 14th.

    "But he's a gift that I've been honored to coach, and to coach alongside his mom. This is a special group, and I'm extremely proud of them."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s84Fa_0wNoN4ZO00

    Sturts etches her name into Lucas lore

    The Cubs had advanced a handful of boys to the state meet over the years, but never a girl.

    Until Saturday, when talented senior Chloe Sturts placed 10th in the Division III race with a time of 19:15.86 to secure an at-large bid.

    "I went out really fast, and I was kind of nervous because I've never gone out that fast before, but I told myself, 'Don't back down, I gotta hang on,'" Sturts said. "It was really tough, and it was hard to keep up with everybody to stay in my spot, but I managed."

    The increased level of competition is what pushed her to break her own school record for the umpteenth time this season. If you take a look at the top individual times in Lucas history, her name is there more times than not.

    "It's better having people to run with because it helps push you to run faster instead of being on your own little island," Sturts said. "If you don't really have anybody, then it's easier for a group to catch up with you. But once you're in that group, it's hard for others to catch back up."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jl3k3_0wNoN4ZO00

    Flames duo continues on to state

    Last year Meagan Them qualified for the Division III state meet all by herself. She did so again Saturday with a time of 18:55.44 to place seventh.

    Only this time, she'll be joined by junior Riley Patrick, who decided to go out for cross country over the summer.

    "All season we've been like, 'There's a chance,' and now that it's happening, it's just something we've been preparing for," Patrick said. "I'm ready for the challenge, and I'm also comforted because I think today was scarier in my head because this is the last judgment race. You need to get 28th and up to move on, so it really comes down to performance.

    "But at state you just run your race and you get you place — that's it. Your season's over no matter what … unless you're insane and going to nationals after."

    Patrick and Them had raced against some tough competition over the season, but nothing compares to — nor prepares you for — the Tiffin regional.

    "I was talking to Meagan and … we weren't in a terrible box, but we weren't in the box we were really hoping for," Patrick said. "We had to kind of work our way into the pack up front and stuck in the middle group.

    Division II Domination: Lexington cross country sweeps regional meet; girls win 11th-consecutive title

    "We weren't throwing elbows, but we were trying to weave our way in and out. I bumped someone, and I felt so bad, but I think they understand."

    And throughout the race, Patrick was tested mentally and physically.

    "The first mile was really fast, then the rest was just grit and God," she said. "I was praying the whole time: '— 'Jesus, don't let me throw up.' There was a girl behind me, I felt awful, she threw up and lost her placing. I was like, 'Don't let that be me, Lord please, I hope these are in your plans that I can finish this race.'

    "I was really hoping I'd go out there, I'd run and represent Him, and I feel like I did that."

    Other state qualifiers

    In Division II, Ontario junior Xavier Trent placed seventh with a time of 16:10.83 in the boys race, and Shelby sophomore Anna Will was ninth at 18:57.73 with the girls. Both secured at-large bids.

    zholden@gannett.com | 419-617-6018 | Twitter/X: @Zachary_Holden

    This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Crestview girls regional runner-up; six individuals from Richland County also state-bound

